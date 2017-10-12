Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 39 in win
Gibson turned aside 39 of the 41 shots he faced in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.
Gibson got off to a slow start to the season, but his last two starts have been better, even if he did lose his outing previous to this one. The Ducks were perhaps quietly one of the best defensive teams in the league last year, and Gibson has posted at least a .920 save percentage in his last two seasons.
