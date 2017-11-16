Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 40 in win
Gibson made 40 saves on 42 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Wednesday.
Injuries have hampered the Ducks, and as a result Anaheim has allowed a lot of shots per game. That's why Gibson had a 2.90 save percentage heading into this game despite a .917 save percentage. He was up to the task on this night, though.
