Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 40 in win

Gibson made 40 saves on 42 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Wednesday.

Injuries have hampered the Ducks, and as a result Anaheim has allowed a lot of shots per game. That's why Gibson had a 2.90 save percentage heading into this game despite a .917 save percentage. He was up to the task on this night, though.

