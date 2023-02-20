Gibson allowed four goals on 55 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Gibson held his own against a barrage of Florida shots but would ultimately fall in overtime. It's the second time in Gibson's last three games where he was forced to make over 50 saves. He's gone 0-3-2 in his last five starts, falling to 10-23-6 with a .898 save percentage on the season. While the 29-year-old Gibson could be a name to watch before the trade deadline, he can't be relied on while backstopping a last-place Ducks team.