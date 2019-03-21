Ducks' John Gibson: Streak snapped by Jets
Gibson stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 3-0 loss to Winnipeg. The Ducks' starting goaltender had won his last four starts.
Gibson was solid against the Jets, but his team failed to score a single goal. Anaheim's crease dweller did make 20 saves -- including a few beauties -- but the three pucks that eluded Gibson proved to be more than enough on this night. The loss moves his season record to 22-22-8, to go along with his 2.87 GAA and .916 save percentage.
