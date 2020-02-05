Ducks' John Gibson: Strong effort in shootout win
Gibson stopped 30 of 32 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.
Gibson stopped all 24 shots he faced at even strength, allowing only power-play goals to Drake Batherson and Artem Anisimov. Gibson improved to 16-21-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .905 save percentage. He'll be chasing back-to-back wins for the first time since late December when Anaheim travels to Montreal on Thursday.
