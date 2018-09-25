Ducks' John Gibson: Strong in preseason debut

Gibson made 29 saves in Monday's 4-2 preseason win over Arizona.

Gibson was sharp in his first action of the preseason, as both of the goals against him came on the power play. The 25-year-old American is locked in as Anaheim's starting netminder for the foreseeable future after inking an eight-year extension this offseason.

