Gibson yielded five goals on 40 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson has allowed 20 goals over four starts in February, going 0-3-1 so far this month. The 29-year-old didn't do very well on the penalty kill Friday, with the Kings converting three times on their power-play chances. Gibson is now at 10-23-5 for the season while posting a 4.08 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 38 contests. Anthony Stolarz (lower body) won't travel on the Ducks' upcoming four-game road trip, so it'll be Gibson and Lukas Dostal who handle a challenging slate against the Panthers, Lightning, Capitals and Hurricanes over the next week.