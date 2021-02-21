Gibson yielded five goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

The Wild had a fairly strong showing from their top-six, and Gibson was simply overpowered. Once again, the Ducks provided just one goal of support -- it's the eighth time in Gibson's 15 appearances he's gotten just a single goal. His record dropped to 5-7-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Without more help from the Ducks' anemic offense, Gibson will be a risky option for fantasy managers in need of wins, although he can provide decent ratios. The Ducks next head to Arizona for road games Monday and Wednesday.