Gibson surrendered five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Gibson couldn't contain a bottom-five offense that was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old netminder has now lost his last six decisions amid the Ducks' eight-game losing streak as a team. This was his ugliest outing in that stretch. Gibson has a 4-10-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 16 appearances. The road isn't much smoother in the near term -- the Ducks' next two games are both against the Avalanche, including one at the Honda Center on Saturday.