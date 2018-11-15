Ducks' John Gibson: Struggles versus Golden Knights
Gibson yielded three goals on 12 shots before getting yanked about halfway through Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Ducks poor team play appears to finally be catching up to Gibson. In the last four games, he is 1-3-0 with an .897 save percentage, but he's hardly to blame for the recent slump. Gibson leads the league with 16 starts and has already played 925 minutes and faced 550 shots. Gibson is 6-7-3 with a .927 save percentage and 2.60 GAA this season.
