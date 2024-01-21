Gibson allowed four goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Three of San Jose's goals came in the final five minutes of the second period, as Gibson took the loss despite Anaheim outshooting the Sharks 34-to-19. The 30-year-old Gibson has now dropped six of his last seven outings, struggling to an .871 save percentage in that span. Overall, he falls to 8-19-0 with an .899 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season. Lukas Dostal will likely get the start Sunday against the Rangers, lining up Gibson for a home matchup Tuesday against Buffalo.