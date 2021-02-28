Gibson gave up three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Gibson wasn't bad in the contest, but two goals from William Karlsson and another from Alex Pietrangelo amounted to a loss for the 27-year-old goalie. Gibson slipped to 5-8-4 with a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 17 appearances. The Pennsylvania native will likely continue to be a workhorse in goal. The Ducks conclude their current homestand with a pair of games versus the Blues on Monday and Wednesday.