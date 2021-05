Gibson allowed two goals on 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter

Gibson didn't get much help in Monday's contest, with Ryan Getzlaf scoring the lone goal for the Ducks. The 27-year-old Gibson slipped to 9-19-6 with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 34 contests. The Ducks have three games left on their schedule and may elect to split the remaining work evenly between Gibson, Anthony Stolarz and Ryan Miller.