Gibson allowed six goals on 26 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Gibson got off to a shaky start, as he found himself down 4-0 just 2:49 into the second period. The Ducks would rally to tie the game with four unanswered goals later in the frame before Columbus ultimately scored three times in the third to stick Gibson with the loss. The 30-year-old netminder had been playing well coming into Wednesday, going 4-0-1 with a .905 save percentage in his previous seven appearances. Overall, Gibson falls to 12-20-1 with an .896 save percentage and 3.16 GAA this season. The Ducks are back in action Saturday on the road versus the Kings.