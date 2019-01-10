Ducks' John Gibson: Suffers another tough defeat
Gibson allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators on Wednesday.
Without much offensive help, Gibson took another tough loss. The Ducks haven't won in nine straight games, and Gibson has suffered the loss in six of those contests. All things considered though, the 25-year-old is still producing for owners. He is 15-14-6 with a .923 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. Gibson also leads the NHL in saves and shots against.
