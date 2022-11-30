Gibson turned aside 39 of 41 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the host Predators.

Opening a four-game road trip Tuesday, Gibson started after suffering an undisclosed injury Sunday. The 29-year-old netminder entered Tuesday leading the NHL in saves (519) and he was tested often again by the hard-pressing Predators. In 18 starts, Gibson has faced at least 40 shots six times. On Tuesday, he amassed 31 saves through 40 minutes. Gibson, who has earned one win in his past six starts, fell to 4-12-2.