Ducks' John Gibson: Suffers loss despite strong outing
Gibson allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
His first start in three weeks because of injury (upper body) went no better than the rest of Gibson's season. He played well, stopping all but one of 30 shots at even strength, but he yielded a power-play marker, and the Ducks produced no offense. The Golden Knights also added an empty-netter. Gibson owns a respectable .915 save percentage, but he is 17-20-8 with a 2.91 GAA in 47 games this season.
