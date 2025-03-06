Gibson (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.

Gibson has been hurt in games a few times recently, but this one stemmed from a collision in the crease. Both of his previous mid-game injuries were upper-body concerns, so this is likely unrelated. The 31-year-old netminder may end up staying with the Ducks through Friday's trade deadline if this injury proves to be significant. Lukas Dostal took over in goal and will likely operate as the No. 1 netminder as long as Gibson is out.