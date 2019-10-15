Ducks' John Gibson: Suffers second straight loss
Gibson allowed four goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Gibson was done in by Boston winger David Pastrnak, who scored all four of the Bruins' goals. It marked the second loss in a row for Gibson after he had opened the season with three straight wins. However, it was also the first time all year he had allowed more than two goals in a game, and he'll enter his next start with a 1.82 GAA and .941 save percentage. Gibson and the Bruins will face the Sabres on Wednesday.
