Ducks' John Gibson: Suffers tough loss
Gibson allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
Gibson and Flames goalie Cam Talbot had quite the goalies' duel going on, but Gibson ended up on the wrong end of the result. The 26-year-old has a 4-3-0 record with a 1.88 GAA and a .939 save percentage through seven starts this season. He'll likely receive the starting nod Tuesday in Nashville.
