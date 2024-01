Gibson didn't come out for the third period of Thursday's game against Carolina because of an upper-body injury.

Gibson allowed five goals on 26 Hurricanes shots through two periods of play. Lukas Dostal stepped into the game as a result of Gibson's injury. If the 30-year-old netminder misses time, then Anaheim will likely lean heavily on Dostal. The Ducks might also recall Alex Stalock from AHL San Diego if Gibson isn't an option for Saturday's contest versus Tampa Bay.