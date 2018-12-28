Ducks' John Gibson: Suffers upper-body injury

Gibson is considered questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.

It isn't clear when Gibson sustained his injury, as there was no indication that he was hurt until Chad Johnson unexpectedly took over in net for the Ducks at the start of the second frame. Another update on the 25-year-old netminder's status should surface prior to Saturday night's game against Arizona.