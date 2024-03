Gibson made 31 saves in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton.

The Ducks were never in the game, falling behind less than four minutes in and facing a 3-0 deficit heading into the first intermission. Gibson went 0-6-0 through six starts in March with a brutal 5.54 GAA and .844 save percentage, and the 30-year-old netminder figures to work in a timeshare with Lukas Dostal down the stretch for an Anaheim team headed back to the draft lottery.