Ducks' John Gibson: Superb showing in shootout win

Gibson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.

Gibson's stymied the Preds, who ranked second in the league with 3.5 goals per game before this outing. His lone blemish was a Kevin Fiala shot that beat him short side, and he allowed just one of four shootout tries to Kyle Turris. This is Gibson's first win since Nov. 4, and he'll likely start again Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.