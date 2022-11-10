Gibson gave up four goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Gibson again struggled under heavy pressure as the Ducks' defense continues to bleed shots. This was his third consecutive games of allowing four or more goals, and he's lost all three. The American netminder is 2-8-1 with a 4.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 11 starts this season. To make matters worse, veteran blueliner Kevin Shattenkirk left the game with a lower-body injury -- if he misses time, the Ducks' defense could get even more leaky.