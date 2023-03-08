Gibson allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Gibson had gone four games without allowing more than three goals, but the Kraken were able to get to him Tuesday. He still faced a below-average workload for the third game in a row -- the Ducks have yielded 39.3 shots against per game this season. Gibson is at 13-24-7 with a 3.89 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 44 appearances. The Ducks' road trip continues Wednesday in Vancouver, though Lukas Dostal will likely get the start for that game.