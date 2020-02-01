Ducks' John Gibson: Surrenders four goals in loss
Gibson made 18 saves on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on Friday.
Gibson was not at his best against an opportunistic Lightning offense. He's allowed four goals in seven of his last 10 appearances. The loss dropped Gibson to 15-21-3 with a 3.00 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 starts this season. The 26-year-old will likely don a ballcap Saturday as Ryan Miller is likely to start against the Kings.
