Gibson allowed seven goals on 39 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

Gibson had a tough time against Edmonton's high-powered offense, as he allowed seven goals despite making at least 30 saves for a third straight start. The 30-year-old netminder had been playing well coming into Sunday's outing, going 2-1-0 with a .940 save percentage in his previous three contests. Overall, Gibson falls to 7-15-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.96 GAA this year. The Ducks are back in action Wednesday at home versus the Maple Leafs.