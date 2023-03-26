Gibson gave up six goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Gibson has lost his last five outings (0-4-1), surrendering 24 goals in that span. The Blues jumped on him with four goals over a span of 6:17 of game time from late in the first period to early in the second. The 29-year-old netminder continues to endure the worst season of his career with a 14-28-8 record, a 3.93 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 50 appearances. The Ducks' next game is at home Monday versus the Avalanche, a matchup Gibson's fantasy managers will likely want to avoid.