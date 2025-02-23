Gibson (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Bruins.

Gibson stopped 19 of 20 shots over the first two periods before exiting the contest. The American netminder left with the Ducks ahead 2-1. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it seems unlikely he'll be available for Sunday's game versus the Red Wings. Lukas Dostal took over in goal to begin the third period and may start Sunday, though the Ducks may be forced to have an emergency backup on hand if they're unable to get a call-up to Detroit in a timely manner.