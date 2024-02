Gibson (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Senators, Alexis Downie of the Ducks Stream audio channel reports.

Gibson played two full periods, but he took a couple of knocks in the middle frame and had to exit. Lukas Dostal took over in goal for the third period. Gibson stopped all 15 shots he faced, putting him in a good position to come away with the win after exiting with a 3-0 lead, but his health is the bigger concern heading into Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.