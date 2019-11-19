Ducks' John Gibson: Tagged with road loss
Gibson allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Monday.
Gibson was coming off of a stellar 4-1 win at St. Louis on Saturday, but the Capitals and their No. 2-ranked offense were too much to handle Monday. In 17 appearances this season, Gibson is 7-9-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .913 save percentage. He'll likely return to the nets in Anaheim's next tilt Thursday at Florida.
