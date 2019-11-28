Ducks' John Gibson: Tagged with shootout loss

Gibson stopped 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Gibson was coming off of his first shutout of the season in his previous start, but has now failed to win two straight games since the opening week. He's won just twice in his last eight starts (2-4-2) and has yielded three or more goals in six of those games. For the season, Gibson is 8-10-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage.