Ducks' John Gibson: Takes 14th loss

Gibson allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Although his save percentage hasn't always been stellar, Gibson has been far better than his 10-14-2 record indicates. He's just 3-4-1 in his last eight games despite a respectable .914 save percentage. His 14 losses are the most in the league even though he possesses a .910 save percentage overall. He also has a 2.80 GAA, which is slightly better than last season's 2.84 GAA. Both of those marks can be contributed in large part because of the poor play in front of him; Gibson posted a 2.29 GAA in the first five seasons of his career.