Gibson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Gibson gave up a goal in each period as the Avalanche's top line controlled the game. The 30-year-old Gibson ended a seven-game winless skid with a shootout victory over the Avalanche on Saturday, but he couldn't best them in their own barn. He's now at 5-11-0 with a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 18 games this season. The Ducks visit the Blackhawks on Thursday, which would be a more favorable matchup if Gibson gets the start.