Ducks' John Gibson: Takes down Coyotes
Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
The 26-year-old did all he needed to in Wednesday's game, sprinkling in a few big saves. Gibson improved to 15-20-3 with a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 38 starts. If he gets the nod Friday, Gibson would face a much more formidable Lightning offense.
