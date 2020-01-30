Ducks' John Gibson: Takes down Coyotes

Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

The 26-year-old did all he needed to in Wednesday's game, sprinkling in a few big saves. Gibson improved to 15-20-3 with a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 38 starts. If he gets the nod Friday, Gibson would face a much more formidable Lightning offense.