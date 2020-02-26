Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Takes down in Oilers in OT

Gibson yielded three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Gibson held his own in a back-and-forth battle, ultimately getting the win when Sonny Milano potted a power-play goal in overtime. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 18-24-5 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 47 starts this year. Gibson hasn't been at his best this year, but he's still the Ducks' top option in the blue paint.

More News
Our Latest Stories