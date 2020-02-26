Ducks' John Gibson: Takes down in Oilers in OT
Gibson yielded three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Gibson held his own in a back-and-forth battle, ultimately getting the win when Sonny Milano potted a power-play goal in overtime. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 18-24-5 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 47 starts this year. Gibson hasn't been at his best this year, but he's still the Ducks' top option in the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.