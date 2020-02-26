Ducks' John Gibson: Takes down in Oilers in OT

Gibson yielded three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Gibson held his own in a back-and-forth battle, ultimately getting the win when Sonny Milano potted a power-play goal in overtime. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 18-24-5 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 47 starts this year. Gibson hasn't been at his best this year, but he's still the Ducks' top option in the blue paint.