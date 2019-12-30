Ducks' John Gibson: Takes hard-luck loss in OT
Gibson let in two goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Gibson was strong throughout the game, but couldn't get the win after Kevin Hayes tallied in the extra period. The Pennsylvania native slipped to 12-14-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The ratios are the worst of Gibson's career -- such is the reward for playing behind a Ducks team that has scored just 2.51 goals per game, 30th in the league.
