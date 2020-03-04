Ducks' John Gibson: Takes league-leading 26th loss
Gibson allowed five goals on 24 shots over two periods during a 6-2 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.
Since a stellar performance against the Penguins on Friday, Gibson has yielded eight goals in the last five periods and even taken a penalty during that stretch. Gibson is an elite goaltender in real life, but he doesn't have the team in front of him to get on a real successful streak. Overall, he is 19-26-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .902 save percentage in 50 games this season. His 26 losses leads the league.
