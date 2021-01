Gibson surrendered three goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Gibson couldn't keep the Coyotes off the scoresheet for a second straight game, as Christian Dvorak (twice) and Conor Garland scored against the 27-year-old goalie. Gibson's record slipped to 3-2-2 with a 1.87 GAA and a .942 save percentage through seven starts. Next up is a weekend back-to-back at home versus the Blues on Saturday and Sunday -- expect Gibson to get one start in that series.