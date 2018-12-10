Ducks' John Gibson: Takes over for injured starter

Gibson stopped seven of eight shots in relief on Sunday to win a 6-5 shootout decision over New Jersey.

Ryan Miller was forced to leave the game following a collision. Enter Gibson, who was solid in a rare relief appearance. After overtime solved nothing, the Ducks' netminder stopped two of New Jersey's three shootout attempts and helped his team escape with a win in what was a crazy game from start to finish. With Miller set to miss time with a lower-body injury, expect Gibson to get a lot of work moving forward.