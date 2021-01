Gibson yielded three goals on 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Gibson never had a chance to hold a lead in this one, but he kept the Ducks in it with solid play in goal. The 27-year-old goalie is now 1-1-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .929 save percentage in four appearances this year. Gibson figures to continue to see most of the starts in goal, and it's likely he'll get a chance to avenge this defeat in another game versus the Avalanche on Sunday.