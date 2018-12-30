Ducks' John Gibson: Takes overtime loss
Gibson allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
This was a rare instance this season where the Ducks scored enough to win but didn't get enough goaltending to do so. Usually, it's been the other way around in 2018-19. Gibson owns a .924 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA and yet is only 15-11-5 this season. The good news, though, is wins have come a little easier this month. Gibdon is 5-3-1 with a .916 save percentage since Dec. 5.
