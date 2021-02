Gibson surrendered four goals on 30 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Gibson was on the receiving end of the Sharks' three-goal rally in the third period. He then allowed Ryan Donato and Kevin Labanc to score in the shootout, while the Ducks failed to keep pace. Gibson dropped to 4-4-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 11 appearances. He's only sat out one of the Ducks' 12 games, but expect Ryan Miller to start the second half of a back-to-back Saturday versus the Sharks.