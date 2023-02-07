Gibson allowed two goals on 41 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Gibson put in another strong performance, but he was tagged with his second loss in his last five outings (3-1-1). The 29-year-old allowed two of the Stars' three shootout attempts to find the back of the net. Gibson slipped to 10-20-5 with a 3.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 35 contests. He'll continue to face heavy workloads behind the Ducks' defense, but his recent play suggests the Pennsylvania native has improved a bit to make games more competitive.