Ducks' John Gibson: Takes shootout loss Thursday

Gibson allowed one goal on 34 shots but came away with the 2-1 shootout loss Thursday in Edmonton.

Gibson kept Edmonton's power play without a goal in five tries, including two separate attempts in overtime. That effort still wasn't enough to earn a victory, as counterpart Cam Talbot bounced back from a rough stretch and shut down Anaheim's offense. Gibson's 33 saves were his most in a game since Dec. 5, meaning the team in front of him usually does a great job of limiting opportunities.