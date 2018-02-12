Ducks' John Gibson: Takes shootout loss

Gibson turned asided 37 of 39 shots but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose on Sunday.

Gibson put on quite a show at times during regulation, but the visitors beat him on both shootout attempts to prevent him from reaching the 20-win plateau. He's now 19-14-6 with a .923 save percentage but mediocre 2.60 GAA, making him a frustratingly inconsistent fantasy option for some owners this season.