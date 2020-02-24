Ducks' John Gibson: Takes step back Sunday

Gibson surrendered six goals on 28 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Golden Knights continue to be a problem for Gibson, who allowed 18 goals in four games against the division rival. The 26-year-old slipped to 17-24-5 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 46 starts. Expect Gibson to continue struggling to win -- he's 3-4-2 in his last nine starts despite allowing three or fewer goals in six of those contests.