Gibson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson's early success has faded as the competition has gotten tougher -- he's now allowed nine goals during a three-game losing streak against the Kings, Golden Knights and Wild. The American netminder has faced an average of just over 30 shots per start, so it's encouraging to see the Ducks' defense keep his workload down more than usual. He's now 4-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .909 save percentage through eight starts this season. While Gibson has started four of the last five games, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lukas Dostal carve out a bit more playing time during the Ducks' upcoming four-game road trip.