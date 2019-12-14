Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on Blueshirts

Gibson will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson will start his fourth straight game. His performance has been up and down over the last month, recording a .903 save percentage and 3-5-2 record. The Rangers have been flaky lately as well, but they've averaged 3.2 goals per game over their last five. However, Gibson can be a risky fantasy play since even his stellar outings can be marred by a lack of offensive support.